12th September 2021
FIFA urges gov’t to invest in women football

Author: Elshiekh Chol | Published: 10 seconds ago

Fatma Samoura (C) and her accompanying delegation received by SSFA President, Augustino Madut at JIA on Friday-Credit: SSFA

The Secretary General of the Federation of International Football Association, FIFA has urged the unity government and other stakeholders to invest more in women football.

Mrs. Fatima Samoura led a delegation from FIFA for a one-day visit to Juba on Friday.

Upon arrival, she inspected the ongoing work at Juba National Football Stadium which is being renovated by FIFA.

She also visited Buluk Playground, currently being the main football pitch in Juba.

Mrs. Fatima held talks with the President of South Sudan Football Association, General Augustino Maduot Parek and the Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Albino Bol.

The Secretary General of the world football governing body disclosed that her visit is to assess the progress made in advancing women football in the country.

“My last word will be defiantly also to urge the government and also for all commercial affiliate in South Sudan to continue investing more in women football”, she told reporters upon arrival at Juba International Airport.

She assures FIFA’s support to the development of sports in South Sudan.

FIFA is a non-profit organization that describes itself as an international governing body of association football, futsal, and beach football. It is the highest governing body of association football.

FIFA urges gov't to invest in women football

