3rd April 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Fifty-eight abductees reunited in Jonglei—UNMISS

Fifty-eight abductees reunited in Jonglei—UNMISS

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 1 min ago

Map of Jonglei State Courtesy - of - www.voanews.com

Fifty-eight women and children have finally been reunited with their families in Jonglei state.

They are among those abducted last year during vicious intercommunal fighting in Jonglei and Pibor Administrative Area.

A press statement from the UN Mission in South Sudan indicated that the exchange of abducted women and children came following a community-led goodwill agreement between the Lou Nuer, Murle and Dinka Bor ethnic communities.

Last week, the authorities in the Pibor identified over forty abducted children who will be handed over to their families in neighboring states.

Chief Administrator Joshua Konyi had said the women and children were abducted from Akobo, Walgak, Pierri, Lankien, and Maiwut.

He told Eye Radio that the move is to improve ties between the Pibor and the surrounding communities.

UNMISS confirmed Friday that its helicopters shuttled between Pibor, Pochalla, Pieri and Juba to pick up groups of women and children and return them to their communities.

The victims of the abduction, it said, are receiving support from Save the Children and local NGOs Grassroots Empowerment and Development Organization, and Community Action Organization.

UNMISS estimates that as many as 686 women and children were abducted during the extreme violence between communities in Jonglei and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area between January and August 2020.

Currently on air

12:30:00 - 13:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Two diplomats die in Juba 1

Two diplomats die in Juba

Published Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Dr. Lam to J1: No single party can alter timeline of elections 2

Dr. Lam to J1: No single party can alter timeline of elections

Published Saturday, March 27, 2021

SPLM-IG calls for teamwork in WBS, as governor Cleto and deputy fallout 3

SPLM-IG calls for teamwork in WBS, as governor Cleto and deputy fallout

Published Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Police hold youth activists over Trisha Cee’s death protests 4

Police hold youth activists over Trisha Cee’s death protests

Published Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Five people killed, vehicles burnt along Juba-Nimule road 5

Five people killed, vehicles burnt along Juba-Nimule road

Published Thursday, April 1, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Fifty-eight abductees reunited in Jonglei—UNMISS

Published 1 min ago

South Sudan’s economy needs ‘irreversible’ reforms—Troika

Published 13 hours ago

NAS distances from highway killings, condemns perpetrator

Published 18 hours ago

Gov’t condemns soaring highway killings

Published 21 hours ago

Kenyan transporters want travels into S.Sudan suspended

Published 22 hours ago

Banks ordered to use one exchange rate

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd April 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.