Finance urged to release 3 months salaries for the army

The ministry of finance has been urged to release at least three months’ salaries of the organized forces to help them and their families during this coronavirus, the Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs has said.

The pandemic has affected work and economy after President Salva Kiir announced preventive measures which include the closure of non-essential businesses and the ban of all social gatherings.

Early this week, some members of the public criticized the government for not living up to its words after promising a door-to-door food distribution.

They raised concerns that the government has neglected them by not providing an alternative to earn a living.

The public also criticized members of the parliament and parties to the revitalized peace agreement for doing little to help address the situation.

The families of the organized forces have been affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic which has crippled many economies around the world.

Some senior government officials have previously blamed the organized forces of being behind increased crimes in the country including looting, robbery, and killings.

This, according to some civil society activists, is because they go without salaries for between five and six months.

The minister of defense disclosed that the last time soldiers received their salaries was in December last year.

During a press briefing in Juba, Friday afternoon, the defense minister – Angelina Teny disclosed that the last time soldiers received their salaries was in December last year.

The minister of defense called on the ministry of finance to release the salaries of the organized forces.

“COVID-19 is having an impact on the livelihood and this is why we also raised through the task force to the ministry of finance that they should avail salaries at least of the last three months,” Angelina said.

“Our members [of the organize forces] should be able to store something little so that they prevent the movements and that for us is very important and it is very essential.”

“We hope today that the national taskforce will resolve on the matter, it was waiting upon the availability of the minister of finance and hopefully, he will be with us today in this meeting and hopefully we would have that addressed favorably.”