Makuei suspends SSBC director

The Managing Director of South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) has been suspended.
In a ministerial order seen by Eye Radio, the Minister of Information, Communication Technology, and Postal Services- Michael Makuei suspended James Magog Chilim for “his intransigence, disobedience and incompetence ” in the management of the state-run broadcasting corporation.
Makuei also said Magog “violated the guiding principles” of the Broadcasting Corporation Act, 2013.
Magog will stay out of duties without pay until further notice, according to the information minister.
The order which came in to effect immediately on Friday authorizes Suzan Alphonse, the Director-General of SSBC to act as Managing Director.
Last year, the management of the national broadcaster was heavily criticized by some members of the public for “negligence” and “poor” English grammar when the names and titles of its chief-Michael Makuei and other officials were misspelled during news bulletins.
Others criticized SSBC TV for its “poor programming.”
