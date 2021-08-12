12th August 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Fire destroys commercial boat near Juba port

Fire destroys commercial boat near Juba port

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

The commercial boat belonging to Ben Sure Company was destroyed completely/Courtesy photo.

A boat carrying fuel and other goods to Malakal in Upper Nile State caught fire and exploded this afternoon at the Juba port near Gaabat.

“The boat was loaded with various items, including petrol but due to carelessness and disregard for their security and safety, the boat caught fire and burnt completely,” said Zubir Taban Zakayo, the Director-General of River Transport.

The commercial boat belongs to Ben Sure Company, according to the river transport director.

Zubir Taban revealed that the boat was carrying empty drums for chemicals to fill it up with petrol and diesel.

“The driver avoided causing another crisis by driving the boat in a different direction which saved the situation from further losses,” Taban added.

No casualty has been reported.

“We thank God that no life was lost. The entire boat got burnt. Our intervention teams played their role in terms of firefighting because the fire was very huge.”   

In 2014, the same incident happened when a boat carrying fuel to Jonglei and Upper Nile states caught fire and exploded at the Juba port near Konyo-Konyo market.

Mr. Taban who blamed the recurring incidents on negligence asked boat owners to take extra precautions while ferrying goods on the Nile river.

Popular Stories
SPLM-IO told to ‘put house in order’ following Magenis fighting 1

SPLM-IO told to ‘put house in order’ following Magenis fighting

Published Sunday, August 8, 2021

Education attaché dies in Nairobi after hit-and-run crash 2

Education attaché dies in Nairobi after hit-and-run crash

Published Tuesday, August 10, 2021

SPLA-IO factions clash in Magenis 3

SPLA-IO factions clash in Magenis

Published Saturday, August 7, 2021

Henry Odwar resigns from government 4

Henry Odwar resigns from government

Published 23 hours ago

Top security brass denounces SPLA-IO Kitgwang declaration 5

Top security brass denounces SPLA-IO Kitgwang declaration

Published Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

No arrest of foreign nationals over permits -Immigration

Published 2 hours ago

Fire destroys commercial boat near Juba port

Published 4 hours ago

Troika welcomes govt’s renewed commitments to unified commands

Published 5 hours ago

Flood displaces over 50,000 persons in Fangak County

Published 6 hours ago

S. Sudan eyes regional parliament speaker

Published 6 hours ago

Rival SPLA-IO factions agree to cease hostilities

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th August 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.