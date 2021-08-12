Fire destroys commercial boat near Juba port

A boat carrying fuel and other goods to Malakal in Upper Nile State caught fire and exploded this afternoon at the Juba port near Gaabat.

“The boat was loaded with various items, including petrol but due to carelessness and disregard for their security and safety, the boat caught fire and burnt completely,” said Zubir Taban Zakayo, the Director-General of River Transport.

The commercial boat belongs to Ben Sure Company, according to the river transport director.

Zubir Taban revealed that the boat was carrying empty drums for chemicals to fill it up with petrol and diesel.

“The driver avoided causing another crisis by driving the boat in a different direction which saved the situation from further losses,” Taban added.



No casualty has been reported.

“We thank God that no life was lost. The entire boat got burnt. Our intervention teams played their role in terms of firefighting because the fire was very huge.”

In 2014, the same incident happened when a boat carrying fuel to Jonglei and Upper Nile states caught fire and exploded at the Juba port near Konyo-Konyo market.

Mr. Taban who blamed the recurring incidents on negligence asked boat owners to take extra precautions while ferrying goods on the Nile river.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Troika welcomes govt’s renewed commitments to unified commands Previous Post