12th August 2021
Troika welcomes govt’s renewed commitments to unified commands

Authors: Troika Statement | Koang Pal Chang | Published: 4 hours ago

Flag of the Troika Countries

The Troika has welcomed the revitalized government’s renewed commitments to unifying the command structures of the military.

Troika countries are composed of the United States, United Kingdom, and Norway.

This week, President Salva Kiir has directed two of his deputies, Dr. Riek Machar and Hussein Abdelbagi to present the list of their nominees for the unification of security command as stipulated in the revitalized peace agreement.

The Troika also welcomes the IGAD continued efforts to support peace in South Sudan and this week’s Extraordinary Council of Ministers meeting.

“We commend and echo the Council of Ministers’ renewed call for all parties to abide by the peace agreement, and for the signatories to show a greater sense of unity for the sake of all South Sudanese within the framework of the revitalized peace agreement and the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity,” Troika statement stated.

It said Troika supports the efforts of the IGAD chair in developing a roadmap to resolve current disagreements and overcome obstacles in the implementation of Chapter 2.

“We recognize there has been some recent progress implementing elements of the revitalized peace agreement, recent events in Juba and elsewhere in the country show that slow, partial, and sometimes unconvincing implementation, has generated discontent among several constituencies and civil society.”

The statement also added that where there are legitimate grievances around direction and pace of implementation, it is important for those voices to be heard and for freedom of expression to be protected.

It also said to ensure South Sudan moves away from the legacy of conflict, the fostering of divisions and splits of parties must also stop.

