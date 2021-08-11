11th August 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | Peace   |   Riek, Abdelbagi asked to nominate their representatives to unification of security command

Riek, Abdelbagi asked to nominate their representatives to unification of security command

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 1 min ago

President meeting in process at J1 in Juba on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 | Credit | Facebook

President Salva Kiir has directed two of his deputies to present the list of their nominees for the unification of security command as stipulated in the revitalized peace agreement.

“These two organizations, they have to present the names of their nominees who will be part of the unified forces that need to be formed immediately,” Dr. Barnaba Marial, minister of Presidential Affairs, read out a communiqué.

During a meeting of the Presidency held in Juba on Tuesday, President Kiir told Dr. Riek Machar and Hussein Abdelbagi to immediately submit the names of their nominees.

Currently, the SSPDF has a Chief of Defense Forces, while the SPLA-IO maintains its Chief of General Staff, among other field commanders.

But the agreement says the forces shall fall under one commander-in-chief, President Salva Kiir.

There shall also be one chief of defense forces, including the national security, police service, prison service, wildlife, and civil defense forces.

In April 2021, the Joint Defense Board or JDB established technical committees to allocate responsibility-sharing among the parties.

The established committees are that of the police and a technical committee for the national security service.

They were tasked with working on the unification of command that includes the SSPDF, SPLA-IO, and South Sudan Opposition Alliance, or SSOA.

But the process has been slow until August 10 when the Presidency resolved to speed it up.

Meanwhile, on the recent clashes at Magenis, the Presidency called for immediate cessation of hostilities between the SPLA-IO forces under the command of Dr. Riek Machar and Gen. Simon Gatwech.

It described Gen. Gatwech’s forces as breakaway SPLM/A-IO forces.

This came after SPLA-IO allied to the general said they had removed Dr. Machar as the commander-in-chief of SPLA-IO.

The Kigwang declaration issued at Magenis nominated Gen. Gatwech as the interim leader of the SPLM/A-IO and new First Vice President.

The two factions clashed over the weekend in Meganis. At least 34 soldiers have been reported killed from both sides.

In the meeting in Juba, President Salva Kiir directed the forces allied to Dr. Machar and Gen. Gatwech to observe reasonable distance to help prevent further violence.

“The Presidency directs the Security Supervision Mechanism, the SSM, and CTSAM-VM to visit Magenis in order to maintain calm and prevent any further violence,” Dr. Marial added.

The Presidency further called on parties to the revitalized peace deal to observe peace, reconciliation, and healing in South Sudan.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Battered Aluel Messi still locked inside a house in Kuajok, says family 1

Battered Aluel Messi still locked inside a house in Kuajok, says family

Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021

SPLM-IO told to ‘put house in order’ following Magenis fighting 2

SPLM-IO told to ‘put house in order’ following Magenis fighting

Published Sunday, August 8, 2021

Gen. Gatwech claims he’s committed to peace deal implementation 3

Gen. Gatwech claims he’s committed to peace deal implementation

Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021

SPLA-IO factions clash in Magenis 4

SPLA-IO factions clash in Magenis

Published Saturday, August 7, 2021

Machar describes Gatwech’s declaration ousting him as ‘illegal and invalid’ 5

Machar describes Gatwech’s declaration ousting him as ‘illegal and invalid’

Published Thursday, August 5, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Riek, Abdelbagi asked to nominate their representatives to unification of security command

Published 1 min ago

Top security brass denounces SPLA-IO Kitgwang declaration

Published 15 hours ago

Education attaché dies in Nairobi after hit-and-run crash

Published 19 hours ago

IGAD urges SPLA-IO factions to engage in dialogue, not violence

Published 21 hours ago

Jonglei records 3,000 court backlogs

Published 24 hours ago

Gov’t urged to uphold citizens’ rights

Published 24 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th August 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.