11th August 2021
Yambio woman shot dead at her house

Yambio woman shot dead at her house

Authors: William Ronyo | Charles Wote | Published: 1 min ago

A mother of three was shot dead at her home in what appears to be a targeted killing in Yambio town, Western Equatoria state, on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sylvia Gibson Doro popularly known as Omina.

According to the state authorities, the 35-year-old was first lured out of her house through a phone call by the attackers.

When she opened the gate, she was hit by two bullets. It is not clear which part of the body was shot.

“The attackers fled after shooting her twice. She then tried to call her sister to tell her about the incident. She did not pick her call. She later died there,” said William Baiki, information minister.

The incident took place at Napere residential area in Yambio.

No suspect has been arrested.

