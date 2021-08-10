Top security brass denounces SPLA-IO Kitgwang declaration

Top security officials in the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity have condemned factional fighting within the SPLA-IO.

The military, intelligence, and police officials met in Juba on Tuesday in the office of the head of the National Transitional Committee, Tut Gatluak.

“After the signing of the revitalized peace, we do not want any more loss of lives in South Sudan,” they said in a statement.

The leadership of the transitional security teams further denounced the declaration made by General Simon Gatwech Dual and his allies -in which they claimed to have taken over the leadership of the SPLM/A-IO from the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar.

Last week, clashes were reported after SPLA-IO allied to General Simon Gatwech said they removed Dr. Riek Machar as the commander-in-chief of SPLA-IO in a declaration issued at Magenis.

They declared Gatwech Dual as the interim leader of the SPLM/A-IO and new First Vice President.

Both sides clashed over the weekend.

At least 34 soldiers have been reported killed from both sides following clashes in Magenis.

“We are moving towards unifying the forces but we are concerned by the declaration and fighting that took place in Magenis area,” Tut Gatluak said. “We issue this statement today to assure our people that we are committed to the implementation of the peace deal.”

The top security officials also resolved to form a committee to investigate the root causes of the division and the way forward.

“Our brothers and the SPLA-IO soldiers will work together towards safeguarding and implementing the revitalized peace agreement,” they asserted.

The security meeting was attended by the SSPDF Chief of General Staff and the SPLA-IO Chief of Staff.

It was also attended by the Director-General of External Bureau, Director General of Internal Bureau of the National Security Service, and the Inspector General of Police, among others.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Education attaché dies in Nairobi after hit-and-run crash Previous Post