Education attaché dies in Nairobi after hit-and-run crash

The education attaché at the South Sudan Embassy in Kenya has died after she was knocked down by a vehicle in Nairobi last week.

Elizabeth Dicho succumbed to her injuries sustained in the hit-and-run crash along Valley Road on Friday evening.

“Her car had been knocked from behind. She got out to check the damage caused,” Chol Ajong, the South Sudanese ambassador to Kenya, told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

“…and that was when another car came from behind, and hit her on the left leg.”

He said the car that hit her escaped, leaving her bleeding by the road and “nobody” alerted the Kenyan police.

She was later taken to the Kenyatta National Hospital “by a good Samaritan” who “left her there”.

“She stayed at the hospital for more than eight hours with no medical attention,” the ambassador continued.

“Because of the shock, the kidneys shut down and the wound got infection, after it was exposed for long hours.”

Before her death, she was an employee at the embassy for the past five years.

She was also a widow ad had two children. Family and friends described her as an intelligent, hardworking, humble, and friendly character.

She was pursuing her Ph.D. at the University of Nairobi.