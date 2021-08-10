10th August 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Justice | News   |   Education attaché dies in Nairobi after hit-and-run crash

Education attaché dies in Nairobi after hit-and-run crash

Author: Yar Ajak | Published: 1 min ago

A recent photograph of Elizabeth Dicho, education attaché at the South Sudanese embassy in Nairobi, Kenya| Credit | Facebook

The education attaché at the South Sudan Embassy in Kenya has died after she was knocked down by a vehicle in Nairobi last week.

Elizabeth Dicho succumbed to her injuries sustained in the hit-and-run crash along Valley Road on Friday evening.

“Her car had been knocked from behind. She got out to check the damage caused,” Chol Ajong, the South Sudanese ambassador to Kenya, told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

“…and that was when another car came from behind, and hit her on the left leg.”

He said the car that hit her escaped, leaving her bleeding by the road and “nobody” alerted the Kenyan police.

She was later taken to the Kenyatta National Hospital “by a good Samaritan” who “left her there”.

“She stayed at the hospital for more than eight hours with no medical attention,” the ambassador continued.

“Because of the shock, the kidneys shut down and the wound got infection, after it was exposed for long hours.”

Before her death, she was an employee at the embassy for the past five years.

She was also a widow ad had two children. Family and friends described her as an intelligent, hardworking, humble, and friendly character.

She was pursuing her Ph.D. at the University of Nairobi.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gen. Gatwech declares self interim SPLM-IO leader, First Vice President 1

Gen. Gatwech declares self interim SPLM-IO leader, First Vice President

Published Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Central bank stops use of official bank rate 2

Central bank stops use of official bank rate

Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Battered Aluel Messi still locked inside a house in Kuajok, says family 3

Battered Aluel Messi still locked inside a house in Kuajok, says family

Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021

SPLM-IO told to ‘put house in order’ following Magenis fighting 4

SPLM-IO told to ‘put house in order’ following Magenis fighting

Published Sunday, August 8, 2021

Gen. Gatwech claims he’s committed to peace deal implementation 5

Gen. Gatwech claims he’s committed to peace deal implementation

Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Education attaché dies in Nairobi after hit-and-run crash

Published 1 min ago

IGAD urges SPLA-IO factions to engage in dialogue, not violence

Published 2 hours ago

Jonglei records 3,000 court backlogs

Published 4 hours ago

Gov’t urged to uphold citizens’ rights

Published 4 hours ago

Terekeka herders ordered to return home within 72 hours

Published 5 hours ago

Police hold suspected father of the beheaded infant

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th August 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.