10th August 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | Peace   |   IGAD urges SPLA-IO factions to engage in dialogue, not violence

IGAD urges SPLA-IO factions to engage in dialogue, not violence

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

Last week, two factions of SPLA-IO under Dr Riek Machar and Gen. Simon Gatwech clashed at Magenis area - leaving at least 34 soldiers reported killed from both sides | Credit | Unknown

The regional Council of Ministers has called on rival military factions of the SPLA-IO to engage in dialogue following deadly fighting last weekend.

It says the factions within the main peace party should find solutions to their differences without returning the country to civil war.

Last week, clashes were reported after SPLA-IO allied to Gen. Simon Gatwech said they had removed Dr. Riek Machar as the commander-in-chief of SPLA-IO in a declaration issued at Magenis.

They declared Gen. Gatwech as the interim leader of the SPLM/A-IO and the possible replacement for Dr. Machar as the first vice president.

Both sides clashed over the weekend, leaving at least 34 soldiers reported killed from both sides.

IGAD Council of Ministers held an emergency meeting on Monday to condemn and expresss concerns over the violence.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the regional body warned that such violence has serious implications for peace and stability in South Sudan.

According to IGAD Executive Secretary, the SPLA-IO leaders should safeguard the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement by opening avenues for dialogue.

“I called on SPLM/SPLA-IO leaders to open the avenues of dialogue to settle differences in a peaceful manner so as to safeguard the implementation of the revitalized agreement on the resolution of the conflict,” Workneh Gebeyehu said.

He announced that the Prime Minister of Sudan, who is also the current chairperson of IGAD, will be visiting Juba soon to discuss ways to resolve the differences within the SPLA-IO.

Abdalla Hamdok’s visit is also expected to strengthen confidence between the parties to peace and the implementation of the provisions of the peace agreement.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gen. Gatwech declares self interim SPLM-IO leader, First Vice President 1

Gen. Gatwech declares self interim SPLM-IO leader, First Vice President

Published Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Central bank stops use of official bank rate 2

Central bank stops use of official bank rate

Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Battered Aluel Messi still locked inside a house in Kuajok, says family 3

Battered Aluel Messi still locked inside a house in Kuajok, says family

Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021

SPLM-IO told to ‘put house in order’ following Magenis fighting 4

SPLM-IO told to ‘put house in order’ following Magenis fighting

Published Sunday, August 8, 2021

Gen. Gatwech claims he’s committed to peace deal implementation 5

Gen. Gatwech claims he’s committed to peace deal implementation

Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

IGAD urges SPLA-IO factions to engage in dialogue, not violence

Published 1 min ago

Jonglei records 3,000 court backlogs

Published 3 hours ago

Gov’t urged to uphold citizens’ rights

Published 3 hours ago

Terekeka herders ordered to return home within 72 hours

Published 4 hours ago

Police hold suspected father of the beheaded infant

Published 6 hours ago

Women advocates call for dismissal of Wife Beater Minister Mayen

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th August 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.