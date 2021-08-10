IGAD urges SPLA-IO factions to engage in dialogue, not violence

The regional Council of Ministers has called on rival military factions of the SPLA-IO to engage in dialogue following deadly fighting last weekend.

It says the factions within the main peace party should find solutions to their differences without returning the country to civil war.

Last week, clashes were reported after SPLA-IO allied to Gen. Simon Gatwech said they had removed Dr. Riek Machar as the commander-in-chief of SPLA-IO in a declaration issued at Magenis.

They declared Gen. Gatwech as the interim leader of the SPLM/A-IO and the possible replacement for Dr. Machar as the first vice president.

Both sides clashed over the weekend, leaving at least 34 soldiers reported killed from both sides.

IGAD Council of Ministers held an emergency meeting on Monday to condemn and expresss concerns over the violence.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the regional body warned that such violence has serious implications for peace and stability in South Sudan.

According to IGAD Executive Secretary, the SPLA-IO leaders should safeguard the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement by opening avenues for dialogue.

“I called on SPLM/SPLA-IO leaders to open the avenues of dialogue to settle differences in a peaceful manner so as to safeguard the implementation of the revitalized agreement on the resolution of the conflict,” Workneh Gebeyehu said.

He announced that the Prime Minister of Sudan, who is also the current chairperson of IGAD, will be visiting Juba soon to discuss ways to resolve the differences within the SPLA-IO.

Abdalla Hamdok’s visit is also expected to strengthen confidence between the parties to peace and the implementation of the provisions of the peace agreement.

