Flood displaces over 50,000 persons in Fangak County

Over 50,000 people have been displaced by the ongoing floods in Fangak County of Jonglei state.

The County Commissioner says more people continue to cross to Tonga town in Panyikang County of Upper Nile State.

Boutros Biel stated that over twenty families are leaving the villages daily from Fangak through Phom to Upper Nile State.

He disclosed that over 600 households from Fangak had recently arrived in Malakal Town.

They do not have access to medicines, shelter, and food.

Commissioner Biel spoke to Eye Radio Thursday morning from Fangak.

“Over twenty households are leaving Fangak County for Malakal and north Sudan,” said the commissioner of Fangak County.

“In the interior over 90.000 people have been displaced to the dry spots and you can get in the dry spots from 10.000 to 15.000 in one very small place at the dry spot.”

“Those dry places which are still ok, the islands which are within the interior of the county so they have been displaced there.”

“Half of our population is displaced by the water because the floods affected the entire county of Fangak.”

Annually, torrential rains caused havoc in several parts of the country including Jonglei, Lakes, parts of Central and Western Equatoria states.

According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCA), an estimated 90,000 people have already been affected by floods in South Sudan.

The heavy rains destroyed homes and agricultural fields and forcing families and their livestock to higher ground.

Jonglei state governor called on national and international organizations and all the people of goodwill to assist.

