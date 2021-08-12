12th August 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News   |   Flood displaces over 50,000 persons in Fangak County

Flood displaces over 50,000 persons in Fangak County

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

One of the schools is submerged by floods in Fangak town - credit | Boutros Biel

Over 50,000 people have been displaced by the ongoing floods in Fangak County of Jonglei state.

The County Commissioner says more people continue to cross to Tonga town in Panyikang County of Upper Nile State.

Boutros Biel stated that over twenty families are leaving the villages daily from Fangak through Phom to Upper Nile State.

He disclosed that over 600 households from Fangak had recently arrived in Malakal Town.

They do not have access to medicines, shelter, and food.

Commissioner Biel spoke to Eye Radio Thursday morning from Fangak.

“Over twenty households are leaving Fangak County for Malakal and north Sudan,” said the commissioner of Fangak County.

“In the interior over 90.000 people have been displaced to the dry spots and you can get in the dry spots from 10.000 to 15.000 in one very small place at the dry spot.”

“Those dry places which are still ok, the islands which are within the interior of the county so they have been displaced there.”

“Half of our population is displaced by the water because the floods affected the entire county of Fangak.”

Annually, torrential rains caused havoc in several parts of the country including Jonglei, Lakes, parts of Central and Western Equatoria states.

According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCA), an estimated 90,000 people have already been affected by floods in South Sudan.

The heavy rains destroyed homes and agricultural fields and forcing families and their livestock to higher ground.

Jonglei state governor called on national and international organizations and all the people of goodwill to assist.

Currently on air

20:00:00 - 20:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SPLM-IO told to ‘put house in order’ following Magenis fighting 1

SPLM-IO told to ‘put house in order’ following Magenis fighting

Published Sunday, August 8, 2021

Education attaché dies in Nairobi after hit-and-run crash 2

Education attaché dies in Nairobi after hit-and-run crash

Published Tuesday, August 10, 2021

SPLA-IO factions clash in Magenis 3

SPLA-IO factions clash in Magenis

Published Saturday, August 7, 2021

Henry Odwar resigns from government 4

Henry Odwar resigns from government

Published 21 hours ago

Machar describes Gatwech’s declaration ousting him as ‘illegal and invalid’ 5

Machar describes Gatwech’s declaration ousting him as ‘illegal and invalid’

Published Thursday, August 5, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Fire destroys commercial boat near Juba port

Published 2 hours ago

Troika welcomes govt’s renewed commitments to unified commands

Published 3 hours ago

Flood displaces over 50,000 persons in Fangak County

Published 4 hours ago

S. Sudan eyes regional parliament speaker

Published 4 hours ago

Rival SPLA-IO factions agree to cease hostilities

Published 4 hours ago

170 km feeder roads in Bahr El-Ghazal region cost 44m euro – EU

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th August 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.