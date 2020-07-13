13th July 2020
Fire guts Juba’s Gudele Two Market

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 4 hours ago

Rescuers try to save property as the fire razed through the market on Sunday evening. Photo: Evangelist Luate Satimon Joel/Facebook

Fire gutted parts of Gudele Two Market Sunday evening destroying a number of shops.

The fire which started at around 7 pm razed through several shops before being put off by the fire brigade about an hour later, according to eyewitnesses.

Pictures shared by eyewitnesses showed rescuers trying to extinguish the fire as dull orange smoke shot into the sky.

Authorities are yet to establish the cause of the fire.

