Fire guts Juba’s Gudele Two Market

Fire gutted parts of Gudele Two Market Sunday evening destroying a number of shops.

The fire which started at around 7 pm razed through several shops before being put off by the fire brigade about an hour later, according to eyewitnesses.

Pictures shared by eyewitnesses showed rescuers trying to extinguish the fire as dull orange smoke shot into the sky.

Authorities are yet to establish the cause of the fire.

