Nelson Mandela’s daughter Zindzi dies aged 59

Zindzi Mandela, South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark and daughter of Nelson Mandela has died aged 59.

The 59-year-old passed away at a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of Monday morning, the Nelson Mandela Foundation has announced.

Zindzi Mandela is survived by her husband and four children.

Zindzi is the daughter of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. At the time of her passing, she was the ambassador to Denmark.

In 1985 her father was offered a conditional release by the South African President, P. W. Botha. Her father’s reply could not be delivered by her parents and Zindzi was chosen to read his refusal at a public meeting on 10 February 1985.

In the video below Zindzi Mandela reads her father’s letter:

