First batch of students from Ethiopia’s Amhara region arrives in Juba

Thirty four students on government scholarships evacuated from the war-torn Amhara region recently have been flown to Juba, South Sudan Ambassador to Ethiopia has said.



Last week, the Ethiopian authorities asked over 50 students to leave Amhara region after most universities were closed down due to the ongoing conflict there.

In response, South Sudan Ambassador to Ethiopia James Morgan requested Juba to intervene.

Ambassador Morgan says the Kiir administration yesterday chartered a plane that airlifted the student back to Juba.

Out of the 57 students, only 34 were flown back home while 23 could not be granted permission to leave Addis Ababa due to void documents.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, South Sudan Ambassador to Ethiopia said….

“We sent home about 34 students. The number was supposed to be 57 but some of the students were not able to travel home yesterday [Monday] because their immigration documents were not valid, so the immigration department in Ethiopia denied them permission to travel. So 34 left yesterday and 23 were left behind,” Ambassador Morgan said.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases.

This led to the current unrest with foreign nations warning their citizens of an all-out war in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia is currently under a state of Emergency due to the ongoing war in the region.

