16th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Renk traders count looses as fire destroys fuel deport

Renk traders count looses as fire destroys fuel deport

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 2 mins ago

Fuel deport in Renk town where traders say property worth 10 million SSP was lost after the fire incident - courtesy

Traders are counting losses after fire destroyed a fuel depot in Renk town of Upper Nile state on Monday night.

According to an eyewitness, the fire started at around 6 PM shortly after the owners of the depot closed the store.

The depot is located in the Maasara area of Renk town.

Traders say property worth 10 million SSP was lost after the fire incident.

This includes 55 barrels of fuel, a motorcycle and other goods.

Chuol Lam, a businessman who spoke to Eye Radio in Renk town on Tuesday says no injuries were reported in the inferno.

“This fire happened when we started filling the jerrycan from the barrels and then the fire started from behind in the western part and we don’t know who did that till now and all of us were affected by this incident,” Chuol Lam told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

Simon James, also one of the traders, told Eye Radio that firefighters were not there to extinguish the fire until this morning.

The source of the fire remains unclear.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Senior gov’t officials obtain Covid negative certificate without getting tested – VP 1

Senior gov’t officials obtain Covid negative certificate without getting tested – VP

Published Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Antonov plane owners ordered to ‘drag’ them out of S Sudan 2

Antonov plane owners ordered to ‘drag’ them out of S Sudan

Published Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Corrupt gov’t officials will rebel if prosecuted – Ateny 3

Corrupt gov’t officials will rebel if prosecuted – Ateny

Published Monday, November 15, 2021

Kiir fires Finance and Interior ministers 4

Kiir fires Finance and Interior ministers

Published Saturday, November 13, 2021

Kiir fires finance minister for insubordination 5

Kiir fires finance minister for insubordination

Published Sunday, November 14, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Renk traders count looses as fire destroys fuel deport

Published 2 mins ago

First batch of students from Ethiopia’s Amhara region arrives in Juba

Published 41 mins ago

Sweden charges 2 oil executives for war crimes in Unity State

Published 1 hour ago

Gumbo-Sherkat women decry their men’s excessive drinking habits

Published 23 hours ago

Al Obeid court sentences 60 South Sudanese to prison

Published Monday, November 15, 2021

Parliament summons ministers over gov’t respond to flood victims

Published Monday, November 15, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.