Renk traders count looses as fire destroys fuel deport

Traders are counting losses after fire destroyed a fuel depot in Renk town of Upper Nile state on Monday night.



According to an eyewitness, the fire started at around 6 PM shortly after the owners of the depot closed the store.

The depot is located in the Maasara area of Renk town.

Traders say property worth 10 million SSP was lost after the fire incident.

This includes 55 barrels of fuel, a motorcycle and other goods.

Chuol Lam, a businessman who spoke to Eye Radio in Renk town on Tuesday says no injuries were reported in the inferno.

“This fire happened when we started filling the jerrycan from the barrels and then the fire started from behind in the western part and we don’t know who did that till now and all of us were affected by this incident,” Chuol Lam told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

Simon James, also one of the traders, told Eye Radio that firefighters were not there to extinguish the fire until this morning.

The source of the fire remains unclear.

