Five bandits hand guns to Mvolo authorities

Five suspected bandits have handed their guns to the authorities in Mvolo County of Western Equatoria State, the county commissioner has said.
John Komodee said the men are accused of killing, robbery, and cattle raiding along the Mvolo-Mapourdit road.
He said the men were responding to the call of the local authorities to end violent robberies in the County.
Mvolo County has since the outbreak of violence in December 2013 witnessed highway robberies, cattle-related incidents from neighboring Lakes state, illegal roadblocks, and attacks on villages.
These incidents have been witnessed in Mvolo of Western Equatoria and Mapuor-dit of Lakes states.
Authorities recently organized peace conferences between Alauk-luak and Mvolo communities.
“Five of them surrendered to me with their guns and these are the guys who are also involved in cattle exchange,” said Commissioner Komodee, adding that the security situation in the area is now normal.
