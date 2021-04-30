30th April 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Lobong bans illegal mining activities in Kapoeta

Lobong bans illegal mining activities in Kapoeta

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 1 min ago

Eastern Equatoria Governor Louis Lobong speaks at a past function | Credit | Courtesy

The governor of Eastern Equatoria says he has banned mining activities in some areas of the state because they are not benefiting the citizens.

Louis Lobong Lojore accused some individuals of illegally mining without the approval of the government.

Gold and other minerals can be found in the areas of Napotpot and along Singaita River in Kapoeta Counties.

Last year, a corruption report revealed that some government officials, their relatives, and their close business associates have nurtured a weak regulatory environment to exploit gold in Kapoeta area.

The Sentry alleged that government officials have also issued licenses independently of the central government, a probable violation of South Sudan’s Mining Act.

This morning, Governor Louis Lobong told Eye Radio’s Dawn Program that he launched a major crackdown on illegal gold mining and other minerals in Eastern Equatoria state.

“There were some small scale mining when I went recently, I banned it and there is no anymore mining by this small scale mining because it was creating problem,” said the governor of Eastern Equatoria State.

“People assume that it is the government doing it and this was done by individuals they have some detector machines and it was not benefiting even the government.”

“The majority of them have been doing that without approval, some were getting approval given some conditions which they don’t follow. So because of that I have banned it.”

“This thing is done in darkness by the people in the bushes and were are not able to control them.”

Experts warn that without swift action, South Sudan’s mining sector may fall into the same traps as the oil sector.

They say if South Sudanese are to benefit from the country’s mineral wealth, financial institutions should take immediate steps to identify and monitor the bank accounts of those in power, their business networks, families, and inner circles.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Auditor’s report: J1, finance ministry, others illicitly acquire community oil shares 1

Auditor’s report: J1, finance ministry, others illicitly acquire community oil shares

Published Sunday, April 25, 2021

Makuei refutes being transferred to Nairobi for treatment 2

Makuei refutes being transferred to Nairobi for treatment

Published Wednesday, April 28, 2021

New exchange rates mean nothing – economist 3

New exchange rates mean nothing – economist

Published Tuesday, April 27, 2021

South Supreme Airlines, Equity bank, others illegally benefit from community oil shares 4

South Supreme Airlines, Equity bank, others illegally benefit from community oil shares

Published Saturday, April 24, 2021

Turkey offers 138 scholarship slots for S.Sudanese 5

Turkey offers 138 scholarship slots for S.Sudanese

Published Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lobong bans illegal mining activities in Kapoeta

Published 1 min ago

Ministry of Finance set for reforms after damning auditor report

Published 10 mins ago

Five bandits hand guns to Mvolo authorities

Published 41 mins ago

S.Sudan acquires two geophysical planes

Published 4 hours ago

Official reports worrying numbers of snake bites in Mvolo County

Published 5 hours ago

Advocacy group concerned by killing of women

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th April 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.