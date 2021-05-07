Five die in cattle-related incident in Yirol East

At least five people have been killed in two separate cattle-related violence between armed men from Lakes State and Unity State.

Police say the fighting was instigated by armed youth from Panyijaar County who allegedly attacked two villages in Yirol East County.

The attackers reportedly made away with over 300 cows from the villages of Kulwiny and Rualagot.

According to the police spokesperson in Rumbek, the number of death was recorded in two villages on Wednesday.

“Armed youth from Unity State attacked and raided a number of cattle leading to three people killed, two from the side of the attackers and one person from the cattle owners,” Mabor Makuac told Eye Radio Thursday.

“Also in Rualagot village, one person was killed from the side of the cattle owners and one person from the attackers. The situation is still very volatile.”

Lakes State minister of information, Gabriel Hon Makuei confirmed the incident.

He appealed to youth from both states to refrain from further violence.

“We can not continue with this kind of cattle raiding. What we need now is cohesion and community reconciliation, dialogue, and conflict mitigation – where we can live in peace and harmony to take this country forward. So there is really no need to continue taking cows from this village to another village,” Gabriel Makuei added.



Cattle raiding and related killings continue to be reported in parts of Lakes, Warrap, and Unity States.

The UN Mission in South Sudan recently said conflicts over cattle and revenge killings remain the biggest insecurity challenges.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter