Kenya reaffirms reciprocal visa waiver for S.Sudanese

Kenya has reaffirmed its intention to waive visa fees for South Sudanese travelers wishing to visit the country.

This was discussed this week in Juba during a meeting between President Salva Kiir and Kenya’s Special Envoy to South Sudan, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka.

In January, President Uhuru Kenyatta informed President Kiir during a summit of the East African Heads of State that his country will lift all movement restrictions for South Sudanese.

He stated that South Sudanese, like other East Africans, are free to do business or even social activities without unnecessary hindrances while in Kenya.

Kenyatta, however, said the move will begin as soon as South Sudan does the same.

This week, Kenya’s envoy, Kalonzo Musyoka met with President Kiir at the State House, J1 to reassert his country’s commitment to the free movement of nationals from the two countries.

“The matter of free movement of East Africans – more particularly South Sudanese and Kenya is a matter we have also discussed with President Salva,” Mr. Musyoka said.

“I brought to his attention the declaration by President Uhuru – the current chair of the East African Community that Kenya proposes a visa-free relationship and regime.”

South Sudan had said it will start to implement the plan based on the country’s immigration laws.

In January, President Salva Kiir appealed to the neighboring countries for a visa waiver, particularly between South Sudan on one hand and Kenya and Uganda on the other.

The three east African countries charge 50 US dollars for a single-entry visa for ordinary citizens.

Kiir believes easing movement restrictions would facilitate trade and investment in the region.

This is not the first time the two countries are engaged in plans to waive visa fees for their nationals.

In September last year, South Sudan and Kenya signed an agreement that would grant free visas for citizens of both countries.

But its implementation has never materialized.

After Rwanda, Tanzania is the second East African country where holders of South Sudan passport enter without visa fees.

