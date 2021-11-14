Five killed in Sudanese protest on Saturday

Five demonstrators have reportedly been killed in pro-democracy protests in Sudan on Saturday.

This is according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors.

The group said four protesters died of gunshot wounds, and a fifth one died from choking on tear gas during clashes with security forces.

Reports of the five deaths were carried on the Facebook page of the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, which also reported a “large number of people” had been hurt.

The medics added that security forces had stormed a hospital in the city of Omdurman and detained several injured people.

In a tweet after the news broke, the US embassy in Khartoum condemned what it described as “excessive use of force” against citizens demonstrating “for freedom and democracy”.

Tens of thousands people are still in the streets for mass anti-coup protests in cities and towns across the country.

In a statement the police denied using live ammunitions adding that they had only used “minimum force”.

State television, Sudan TV reported that 39 police were also severely wounded in the clashes with demonstrators.

The deadly violence comes days after a military-led ruling council was announced for the second time since the ouster of Former long-serving president Omar Hassan Al-Bashir.

Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan named himself as head of the council on Thursday.

The coup leader had already dissolved the civilian arm of the government’s power-sharing agreement, arrested civilian leaders, and declared a state of emergency last month.

The military’s takeover on 25 October has drawn international condemnation.

Protesters have taken to the streets regularly since, demanding the military government step back and allow a peaceful transition to civilian rule.

Saturday’s protests went ahead in spite of a heavy security deployment.

Demonstrations were also held in solidarity abroad, including in Paris and Berlin.

Sudan News Agency reports that protesters in the capital, Khartoum were heard chanting: “No, no to military rule” and “down with the entire council”.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Kiir fires finance minister for insubordination Previous Post