S Sudanese storm police station in Khartoum over death in custody

Angry South Sudanese in Khartoum have reportedly stormed a police station after a young man died in a police custody there.

This is according to Achol Malong Deng, a South Sudanese activist based in Sudan.

Police reportedly raided an area known as Hai Mayo last week around 3:00 Am and took away four young men.

Achol Malong says some members of the Criminal Investigation Department or CID arrested the men and took them into a detention facility where they were brutally bartered.

Akech Ajak Ramadan, 18 succumbed to injuries sustained at the hands of the police forces.

Three others who are still in detention have sustained severe injuries, one with a broken leg.

In protest, some South Sudanese together with Sudanese residents in Hai Mayo stormed “Yarmouk police station”, and damaged some properties including vehicles and motorcycles.

Achol Malong, says a case has been filed to investigate the matter.

“On Friday, at around 10:00 AM, some South Sudanese stormed the police station together with their Sudanese friends. When they heard that the deceased had been killed and told that it was the police,” Achol told Eye Radio via telephone from Khartoum on Sunday.

The family of the deceased has rejected to take away the body, demanding for explanations regarding the circumstance.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter