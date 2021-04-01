Five people killed, vehicles burnt along Juba-Nimule road

An attack on a passenger vehicle has resulted in the death of five people along the Juba-Nimule highway this morning.

Two other people were also wounded.

According to a survivor of the attack, gunmen opened fire on them shortly after leaving Obama village, near Ame-Junction at Kit-2.

The ambush took place at around 6AM.

“They shot the driver and my sister Sunday. She was shot on the chest,” Medelina Nyoka told Eye Radio from the scene of the incident. “We were going to Nimule and we had just left Obama a few meters behind, then our car was shot close to where de-mining is taking place.”

Some of the wounded were rushed to Nimule hospital.

The army has confirmed the incident. It said some other commercial trucks were also attacked and burnt to ashes.

“Three business trucks from East Africa had departed Juba [but] unfortunately, they fell into an ambush and those trucks were burnt and 5 people were burnt by the bandits beyond recognition,” said Brigadier Gen. Santo Domic, the acting spokesperson of the SSPDF.

He, however, could not immediately confirmed how many vehicles were destroyed.

Domic also said some of the victims have not been identified because “they were burnt beyond recognition.”

“We have already sent our team to try to evacuate the burnt bodies.”

No one has claimed responsibility for this attack.