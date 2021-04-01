1st April 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Five people killed, vehicles burnt along Juba-Nimule road

Five people killed, vehicles burnt along Juba-Nimule road

Authors: Okot Emmanuel | Emmanuel Joseph Akile | Published: 1 min ago

Juba-Nimule road Credit| Louis Berger

An attack on a passenger vehicle has resulted in the death of five people along the Juba-Nimule highway this morning.

Two other people were also wounded.

According to a survivor of the attack, gunmen opened fire on them shortly after leaving Obama village, near Ame-Junction at Kit-2.

The ambush took place at around 6AM.

“They shot the driver and my sister Sunday. She was shot on the chest,” Medelina Nyoka told Eye Radio from the scene of the incident. “We were going to Nimule and we had just left Obama a few meters behind, then our car was shot close to where de-mining is taking place.”

Some of the wounded were rushed to Nimule hospital.

The army has confirmed the incident. It said some other commercial trucks were also attacked and burnt to ashes.

“Three business trucks from East Africa had departed Juba [but] unfortunately, they fell into an ambush and those trucks were burnt and 5 people were burnt by the bandits beyond recognition,” said Brigadier Gen. Santo Domic, the acting spokesperson of the SSPDF.

He, however, could not immediately confirmed how many vehicles were destroyed.

Domic also said some of the victims have not been identified because “they were burnt beyond recognition.”

“We have already sent our team to try to evacuate the burnt bodies.”

No one has claimed responsibility for this attack.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Two diplomats die in Juba 1

Two diplomats die in Juba

Published Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Dr. Lam to J1: No single party can alter timeline of elections 2

Dr. Lam to J1: No single party can alter timeline of elections

Published Saturday, March 27, 2021

SPLM-IG calls for teamwork in WBS, as governor Cleto and deputy fallout 3

SPLM-IG calls for teamwork in WBS, as governor Cleto and deputy fallout

Published Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Police hold youth activists over Trisha Cee’s death protests 4

Police hold youth activists over Trisha Cee’s death protests

Published Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Over 50 cadets die while undergoing training at Rajaf 5

Over 50 cadets die while undergoing training at Rajaf

Published Saturday, March 27, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Five people killed, vehicles burnt along Juba-Nimule road

Published 1 min ago

Kiir’s Bor visit is political, economic – Ateny

Published 3 hours ago

NRA withdraws a company’s license over fraud

Published 4 hours ago

RJMEC urges RTGoNU to reconstitute TNLA and Council of States

Published 4 hours ago

‘Who gets the first vaccine jab?’ rocks gov’t

Published 9 hours ago

Mayor vows to meet the Trisha C protesters’ demands

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st April 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.