19th March 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Five S.Sudanese children missing along Sudan-Egypt border

Five S.Sudanese children missing along Sudan-Egypt border

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

The children and their parents reportedly tried to sneak back into Sudan. Credit|Google

At least five South Sudanese children have reportedly gone missing along the border between Sudan and Egypt.

The children aged between 6 and 13 years were reportedly trying to illegally enter Sudan on Wednesday night.

According to a human rights activist, the children were traveling with their families through Shalateen, a disputed area between Egypt and Sudan.

“Until now we do not know where the kids are. Three of the children belongs to one parent, and two to another family,” said Achol Malong.

She alleged that the Egyptian border control guards arrested the families, but four boys and one girl escaped.

Among them are 6-year-old Ayang Deng, 7-year-old Lual Deng Akot, 12-year-old Madut Akol, 13-year-old Deng Aleu and Kuat Kon Bak who is 15 years old.

Ms. Achol said the families were returning from Egypt when they were met by the border guards.

“They hired a car to bring them to the border in order to be smuggled into Sudan. Unfortunately, they came under attack from the Egyptian border guards. They were dispersed in the desert,” she disclosed. “So the children have remained there and we don’t know where they are.”

It is not clear where the children have been taken. Sudanese and Egyptian authorities are yet to comment on the story.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Rainstorm damages parked aircraft, blows off roofs 1

Rainstorm damages parked aircraft, blows off roofs

Published Thursday, March 18, 2021

Kiir demands forces’ unification status report 2

Kiir demands forces’ unification status report

Published Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Defense lawyers ask court to drop charges against those accused of killing Lual ‘Marine’ 3

Defense lawyers ask court to drop charges against those accused of killing Lual ‘Marine’

Published Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Jonglei gov’t clarifies presence of officials in Bor hotels 4

Jonglei gov’t clarifies presence of officials in Bor hotels

Published Thursday, March 18, 2021

Army, opposition confirm fresh clashes in Nasir 5

Army, opposition confirm fresh clashes in Nasir

Published Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SLM’s al-Nur advocates for revival of ‘New Sudan’ vision

Published 2 hours ago

Five S.Sudanese children missing along Sudan-Egypt border

Published 4 hours ago

SSPDF, SPLA-IO take over security of Bentiu IDP camp

Published 5 hours ago

NSS denies arresting popular musician Larson Angok

Published 7 hours ago

Who is Samia Suluhu, Tanzania’s first female head of state?

Published 8 hours ago

Elia, Budhok point fingers over Makal County controversy

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th March 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.