Five S.Sudanese children missing along Sudan-Egypt border

At least five South Sudanese children have reportedly gone missing along the border between Sudan and Egypt.

The children aged between 6 and 13 years were reportedly trying to illegally enter Sudan on Wednesday night.

According to a human rights activist, the children were traveling with their families through Shalateen, a disputed area between Egypt and Sudan.

“Until now we do not know where the kids are. Three of the children belongs to one parent, and two to another family,” said Achol Malong.

She alleged that the Egyptian border control guards arrested the families, but four boys and one girl escaped.

Among them are 6-year-old Ayang Deng, 7-year-old Lual Deng Akot, 12-year-old Madut Akol, 13-year-old Deng Aleu and Kuat Kon Bak who is 15 years old.

Ms. Achol said the families were returning from Egypt when they were met by the border guards.

“They hired a car to bring them to the border in order to be smuggled into Sudan. Unfortunately, they came under attack from the Egyptian border guards. They were dispersed in the desert,” she disclosed. “So the children have remained there and we don’t know where they are.”

It is not clear where the children have been taken. Sudanese and Egyptian authorities are yet to comment on the story.