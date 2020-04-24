24th April 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News   |   Flags to fly half-mast in honor of Dr Khalid

Flags to fly half-mast in honor of Dr Khalid

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 8 hours ago

Dr Mansour Khalid was a Sudanese politician, diplomatist, and author.

President Salva Kiir has ordered that the South Sudan’s flag be flown at half-mast to honor Dr. Mansour Khalid, a renowned Sudanese politician and SPLM friend, who died in Khartoum on Thursday after an illness.

Until his death, he was friends with the SPLM, the ruling party in South Sudan.

Khalid last met President Salva Kiir at the State House on January 14, 2020, when he expressed happiness for being in South Sudan after a long time.

The late commended South Sudan for mediating the peace process of the Sudan based on the historical relations between the two countries.

“Dr. Mansour was a very committed cadre of the SPLM since he joined us in early 1985. He stood firmly with us, he showed his statesmanship and he showed that he is a brilliant man,” President Kiir told SSBC.

“Dr Mansour was someone whose heart was with South Sudan. If it wasn’t because of the COVID-19, we would have sent our delegation.”

The flags will fly half-mast for three days, beginning Friday, April 24.

Mansour Khalid was born on January 17, 1931, at Omdurman, Sudan to Khalid Mohammed and Sara Sawi.

He was one of the earliest and most prominent northern Sudanese to join the SPLM in the early eighties, becoming one of the closest confidants to the late SPLM leader Dr. John Garang.

Khalid’s uncle, Abdul-Aziz Al- Dabbagh, a fervent Sufi and poet, served as a self-determined religious scholar. All that had a profound influence on Khalid’s formation.

Read full profile here.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gov’t “cancels” income tax 1

Gov’t “cancels” income tax

Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Ministry of Health confirms fifth Coronavirus case 2

Ministry of Health confirms fifth Coronavirus case

Published Thursday, April 23, 2020

Angelina snubs parliamentary summon 3

Angelina snubs parliamentary summon

Published Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Makuei suspends SSBC director 4

Makuei suspends SSBC director

Published Friday, April 17, 2020

COVID-19 suspect sneaks out, says task force 5

COVID-19 suspect sneaks out, says task force

Published Sunday, April 19, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

9 die in Mvolo cattle raid

Published 19 mins ago

Flags to fly half-mast in honor of Dr Khalid

Published 8 hours ago

IGAD’s new deadline for parties

Published 18 hours ago

Ministry of Health confirms fifth Coronavirus case

Published Thursday, April 23, 2020

Calm returns to Unity after days of clashes

Published Thursday, April 23, 2020

RRC gets two vehicles for COVID-19 response

Published Thursday, April 23, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th April 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.