Flags to fly half-mast in honor of Dr Khalid

President Salva Kiir has ordered that the South Sudan’s flag be flown at half-mast to honor Dr. Mansour Khalid, a renowned Sudanese politician and SPLM friend, who died in Khartoum on Thursday after an illness.

Until his death, he was friends with the SPLM, the ruling party in South Sudan.

Khalid last met President Salva Kiir at the State House on January 14, 2020, when he expressed happiness for being in South Sudan after a long time.

The late commended South Sudan for mediating the peace process of the Sudan based on the historical relations between the two countries.

“Dr. Mansour was a very committed cadre of the SPLM since he joined us in early 1985. He stood firmly with us, he showed his statesmanship and he showed that he is a brilliant man,” President Kiir told SSBC.

“Dr Mansour was someone whose heart was with South Sudan. If it wasn’t because of the COVID-19, we would have sent our delegation.”

The flags will fly half-mast for three days, beginning Friday, April 24.

Mansour Khalid was born on January 17, 1931, at Omdurman, Sudan to Khalid Mohammed and Sara Sawi.

He was one of the earliest and most prominent northern Sudanese to join the SPLM in the early eighties, becoming one of the closest confidants to the late SPLM leader Dr. John Garang.

Khalid’s uncle, Abdul-Aziz Al- Dabbagh, a fervent Sufi and poet, served as a self-determined religious scholar. All that had a profound influence on Khalid’s formation. Read full profile here.