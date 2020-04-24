24th April 2020
9 die in Mvolo cattle raid

A cattleman herds his animals | File photo

At least nine people have reportedly been killed and four others wounded in a cattle related attack in Mvolo County of Western Equatoria State.

 

The incident occurred at around 3 o’clock at a cattle camp near the county headquarters.

Over the past years, the area had experienced cattle related incidents involving herders from Lakes and Western Equatoria states.

Benjamin Commander Gayos-the the Secretary-General of the defunct Amadi State says a group of armed people suspected to have come from Yirol raided the cattle camp.

“They were said to be 39 in number armed and the boys that were following them, they also killed one among them and wounded the other two,” he told Eye Radio on Friday.

For his party, the Chief Executive Officer of Youth Initiative for Peace and Development Organization, Wilson Dolou however, appealed to local authorities there to put measures that will stop cross-border cattle raiding.

“I just want to tell them that if the local authorities on the ground are there, let them put some measures to at least control the criminals from crossing from the other side to the other side.”

Efforts to get a comment from authorities in the defunct Eastern Lakes State were not immediately successful.

24th April 2020

