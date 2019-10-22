Floods cause seven deaths in Bieh

More than seven people have reportedly died from waterborne diseases in Bieh State.

According to the state governor, days of heavy rains and flash floods have rendered many people homeless and displaced them to higher grounds.

Governor Moses Majok Gatluak says diseases related to contaminated water killed an old woman, and two children in Yuai alone.

He told Eye Radio today that more deaths were reported in the western part of the state.

“I’ve also received reports of more than five deaths in the western part of the state, and more details are still coming,” he stated. “It is a real problem’ the condition is very bad.”

Governor Gatluak added that the floods have submerged several villages –forcing people to flee to the neighboring areas in Ethiopia.