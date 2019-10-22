22nd October 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Health | News   |   Floods cause seven deaths in Bieh

Floods cause seven deaths in Bieh

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 4 mins ago

A village in Bieh State | Credit Sight Savers

More than seven people have reportedly died from waterborne diseases in Bieh State.

According to the state governor, days of heavy rains and flash floods have rendered many people homeless and displaced them to higher grounds.

Governor Moses Majok Gatluak says diseases related to contaminated water killed an old woman, and two children in Yuai alone.

He told Eye Radio today that more deaths were reported in the western part of the state.

“I’ve also received reports of more than five deaths in the western part of the state, and more details are still coming,” he stated. “It is a real problem’ the condition is very bad.”

Governor Gatluak added that the floods have submerged several villages –forcing people to flee to the neighboring areas in Ethiopia.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar returns home 1

Machar returns home

Published Saturday, October 19, 2019

All peace parties to meet in Juba on Saturday 2

All peace parties to meet in Juba on Saturday

Published Friday, October 18, 2019

Leaders disagree over November 12 3

Leaders disagree over November 12

Published Monday, October 21, 2019

Kiir, cleaner are equal before the law, leaders reminded 4

Kiir, cleaner are equal before the law, leaders reminded

Published Friday, October 18, 2019

Pay soldiers, end night crimes, gov’t told 5

Pay soldiers, end night crimes, gov’t told

Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Floods cause seven deaths in Bieh

Published 4 mins ago

Floods affect MSF work

Published 3 hours ago

Women’s football league: Torit vs Yambio match ends in 2-2

Published 4 hours ago

Kiir leaves for Russia

Published 5 hours ago

The NBA’s unlikely real estate mogul: inside Luol Deng’s towering $125 million portfolio

Published 5 hours ago

Lawyer sues Safaricom, Airtel over data bundle expiry

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd October 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.