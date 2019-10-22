Floods affect MSF work

The MSF says it has been forced to discharge people from hospitals and reduce medical activities following flash floods in Pibor and Maban.

In Pibor, Buma State, the medical charity reveals that the primary healthcare centers and its compounds got entirely flooded, cutting off patients and the community from healthcare or assistance.

In Maban, Northen Upper Nile state, MSF stressed that more than 200,000 people have been affected by flooding.

It further says at one of its health center, one critically ill child on oxygen support died when flooded generators caused a power cut.

“Everything that was surgery related had to stop,” said Kim Gielens, MSF head of mission.

It told Eye Radio on Tuesday that the team then erected a tented facility on higher ground, but even this is expected to flood within days.

“In the meantime, we are building up a tented hospital on higher ground close to the market and we moved the most critical patients to that tented facility,” Gielens added.

Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) first worked in South Sudan in 1983. It has been responding to conflicts, neglected diseases and gaps in healthcare.