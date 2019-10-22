Women’s football league: Torit vs Yambio match ends in 2-2

Yambio women’ soccer team played to 2-2 draw with group A top leaders Torit in the ongoing South Sudan Women cup 2019.

Torit shocked visiting Yambio when they took the lead in first minute of first half when a long rage ball from there team captain was misjudged by the Yambio goal keeper.

After falling behind, Yambio gained momentum as the game progressed and got a goal back to make it 1-1 in 35 minute.

At the restart of the second, Yambio who much needed maximum points to stand a chance to play in the finals, finally took the lead after some brilliant run by the deputy captain beating the whole defense and slot home from close range.

A mistake from the Yambio goal keeper gifted the team from the east the equalizer after a cross from the left was mishandled by the goal keep for her to put the ball in her own net.

The means Yambio must win their next game against Juba to stand a chance of making it to the 26 October final. Whereas Torit stand the highest chance to play in the final but that also depends if they can overcome the Yei team.

In the other game of group A Juba Women team played to a 0-0 draw with Yei Women team.

In group B, Aweil Women’s team are into the final after yet other thumping of Kuajok Women team 5-1 on Saturday.