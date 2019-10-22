Kiir leaves for Russia

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has left the country to attend an economic forum in Russia.

The Russia–Africa Economic Forum has been scheduled to place in Sochi from 23-24 October.

Kiir joins more than 50 African leaders and 3,000 delegates invited.

This convening, according to media reports, is only another illustration of the recent increase in economic, security, and political-diplomatic engagements to foster Russia-Africa relations.

The forum, which will be chaired by Russian president Vladimir Putin and Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, will gather Russian and African officials along with business leaders to discuss and sign trade, economic, and investment agreements.

According to the Office of the President, is also expected to hold bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin.

President left Tuesday morning on a chartered RwandAir jet. He is accompanied by a number of senior government officials.

Sochi, a Russian city on the Black Sea, is known as a summer beach resort, and was host of the 2014 Winter Olympics. Its parks include the palm-filled Arboretum.