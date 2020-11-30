30th November 2020
Floods displace hundreds of families in Tonj South

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 5 hours ago

Flash floods have displaced hundreds of families in Tonj South County, Warrap State.

This is according to the secretary-general of the defunct Tonj State, Gabriel Awan.

He says heavy downpours in the past few days have submerged houses, forcing locals to seek refuge on higher grounds such as roadsides.

Awan describes the situation of those affected as “miserable”.

“They are so miserable. They don’t have houses to sleep in, mosquitoes are common and thus malaria cases are high. There is no food and shelter as well. The aquatic animals like snakes are living around as well,” he told Eye Radio.

“These people need government and humanitarian intervention to rescue them.”

According to UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, over one million people have been affected by flash floods across the country since July.

South Sudan reportedly depends entirely on international aid organizations to address its humanitarian challenges.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management often says it is unable to respond to any emergency because of a lack of funds.

30th November 2020

