S Sudan Amb to Ethiopia ‘not’ expelled – Deng Dau

Author: Alhadi Awari | Published: 16 hours ago

South Sudan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deng Dau at the TNLA on May 14, 2019. PHOTO: Joakino Francis/Eye Radio

South Sudan’s foreign ministry has labeled as “fiction” media reports that claim its ambassador to Ethiopia has been expelled following the visit of the Egyptian president to Juba over the weekend.

The deputy minister of foreign affairs, Deng Dau, however, dismissed the claim, saying the government of South Sudan is playing its regional role in peacebuilding.

He told Eye Radio on Monday that Amb. James Pitia Morgan was attending the briefing with the rest of the diplomatic missions in Addis Ababa.

“No, it’s not true, Amb. Morgan is in Addis Ababa in our station embassy. [He] is attending the briefing with the rest of the diplomats in Addis Ababa with the prime minister of Ethiopia,” Dau said.

“People on social media want to create fabrication, dis-information and its just fiction; there is nothing true about it.

“Last Thursday, the special envoy, who was the former minister of foreign affairs of Ethiopia came to meet his excellency the president as the special envoy of the prime minister of Ethiopia. It was cordial. Also on Saturday, the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt was also here. So, South Sudan is playing its regional role in peacebuilding.”

This came after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi made a one-day state visit to Juba on Saturday.

The surprise visit came at a time when there is an ongoing political and military conflict in Ethiopia, mainly in Tigray areas bordering the  Sudan.

Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan are also in disagreement over the construction of the Grand Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia.

Following the visit, some media reports claim South Sudan’s Ambassador to Addis Ababa, Pitia Morgan was expelled two hours after the Ethiopian ambassador to South Sudan, Fisseha Shawl, left Juba in a sudden decision.

But the Ethiopian Embassy in Juba described the report on its Facebook page as “fake news”.

The embassy says the incumbent Ethiopian Ambassador to South Sudan is Teferi Tadesse and not Fisiha Shawl.

It said Ambassador Teferi went to Ethiopia three weeks ago for medical treatment and will be back soon.

The Ethiopian embassy in Juba further says South Sudan’s ambassador to Ethiopia or any other diplomat is not expelled from Ethiopia.

