Focus on people’s needs, aid group urges unity gov’t

The re-constituted government of national unity should now prioritize the needs of the people of South Sudan, The Norwegian Refugee Council has said.

President Salva Kiir and Opposition leaders are expected to set up the coalition government on Saturday.

The formation of the coalition government and subsequent full implementation of the peace accord is expected to end the suffering of people.

“The formation of the new government presents an opportunity to start working towards a path to peace and reconciliation that has until now remained elusive,” said Alexander Davey, country director for the Norwegian Refugee Council in South Sudan.

“The focus of attention will logically shift towards the central government in Juba, but government representatives must no longer neglect the serious protection and humanitarian needs of their people.”

Triggered by power wrangles between President Kiir and Dr Riek Machar, the conflict has reportedly claimed nearly 400,000 lives, uprooted millions and destabilized the economy.

An estimated 7.5 million people will need humanitarian assistance according to OCHA’s Humanitarian Needs Overview for 2020.

According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), some 5.5 million people were acutely food insecure in January.

After more than six years of war, the South Sudanese population is desperate for its leaders to put their power struggles aside and develop a new vision for the country, the NRC added.