21st February 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Humanitarian | National News | News | Peace   |   Focus on people’s needs, aid group urges unity gov’t

Focus on people’s needs, aid group urges unity gov’t

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 4 hours ago

South Sudanese refugees line up for food in a Ugandan camp in 2016. TB claims such will change next month | Credit | Tim Hinchliffe

The re-constituted government of national unity should now prioritize the needs of the people of South Sudan, The Norwegian Refugee Council has said.

President Salva Kiir and Opposition leaders are expected to set up the coalition government on Saturday.

The formation of the coalition government and subsequent full implementation of the peace accord is expected to end the suffering of people.

“The formation of the new government presents an opportunity to start working towards a path to peace and reconciliation that has until now remained elusive,” said Alexander Davey, country director for the Norwegian Refugee Council in South Sudan.

“The focus of attention will logically shift towards the central government in Juba, but government representatives must no longer neglect the serious protection and humanitarian needs of their people.”

Triggered by power wrangles between President Kiir and Dr Riek Machar, the conflict has reportedly claimed nearly 400,000 lives, uprooted millions and destabilized the economy.

An estimated 7.5 million people will need humanitarian assistance according to OCHA’s Humanitarian Needs Overview for 2020.

According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), some 5.5 million people were acutely food insecure in January.

After more than six years of war, the South Sudanese population is desperate for its leaders to put their power struggles aside and develop a new vision for the country, the NRC added.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir agrees to return the country to 10 states 1

Kiir agrees to return the country to 10 states

Published Saturday, February 15, 2020

Kiir dismisses all 32 State Governors 2

Kiir dismisses all 32 State Governors

Published Saturday, February 15, 2020

Unity gov’t to be formed as scheduled – SPLM-IO 3

Unity gov’t to be formed as scheduled – SPLM-IO

Published Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Police probe Edmund Yakani’s death threat 4

Police probe Edmund Yakani’s death threat

Published Friday, February 14, 2020

Renk anti-10 states protests enter day 2 5

Renk anti-10 states protests enter day 2

Published Monday, February 17, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Bar Association ends power wrangles

Published 34 mins ago

Media Authority warns against hate speech

Published 57 mins ago

Focus on people’s needs, aid group urges unity gov’t

Published 4 hours ago

Gov’t to provide protection to opposition leaders

Published 4 hours ago

6 million will be food insecure by April – Gov’t

Published 5 hours ago

S Sudan wants its pangolins back

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st February 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.