Gov’t to provide protection to opposition leaders

The government will provide protection to all the opposition leaders in Juba until the process of forming a Unified Forces is accomplished, President Salva Kiir has said.

President Kiir made the announcement after holding talks with Dr. Riek Machar at the presidential palace in Juba on Thursday.

The main signatories – incumbent government and SPLM-IO – have been disagreeing on the number and boundaries states, with each side unwilling to compromise.

Last week, Kiir agreed to return the country to the former ten states to enable the formation of a coalition government this month.

Speaking to the media, President Kiir said his forces will provide security to all VIPs.

“I’ve taken the responsibility of protecting all oppositions, as the president,” Kiir said.

“Since the unified forces are still undergoing training, my forces will be responsible for the security of Juba and the protection of all VIPs.”

In the meeting, they agreed to establish a coalition government as planned – even if not all their differences have been resolved.

The leader of the main opposition, SPLM/A-IO, Dr. Riek Machar, is expected to resume his position today as the First Vice President.