Football body condemns burning of jersey

The South Sudan Football Association has condemned the action of a senior national team player who set a blaze the national team Jersey early this week.

On Monday, a pictures of the jersey burning on the floor went viral on social media.

Taban Manyang Makoi, who got call ups for the U-23 national team and senior national team, posted the number 19 jersey while burning.

On his social media post, The New Zealand based player Taban Manyang Makoi expresses his discomfort for not being part of the current national team.

In a letter from the national federation (SSFA) and seen by Eye Radio, the federation has condemned the actions of Manyang.

It says the actions of Manyang undermines not on the national team but the whole nation because the team jersey carries the national flag on it.

The federation did not however state what action it shall take or imposed on the player.

This comes as the national team prepares to battle Uganda in the Africa Cup of Nation which takes place next in Kampala and Nairobi five days later.

South Sudan is bottom of the Group with after two rounds of game losing all the two games. The Bright Stars lost 1-0 against Malawi and lost 2-1 to Burkina Faso.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



US embassy denounces killing of aid workers Previous Post