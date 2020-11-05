MSF calls for joint efforts against measles in Pibor

The medical charity, Médecins Sans Frontières, has appealed to all health organizations to urgently support a vaccination campaign in Pibor Administrative Area to control an outbreak of measles.

Two children have so far died of the disease and 30 others are in critical condition, receiving treatment at MSF facility in Pibor.

The organization stated that the spread of the highly contagious and life-threatening illness is a growing crisis in the area.

It revealed that 273 children were treated in their facility last month and over a hundred others admitted since the first measles case was reported in August.

According to MSF spokesperson in Pibor, all efforts are needed to urgently stop the spread of the disease.

Dr. Shyaka Delard says MSF is struggling to control the diseases while simultaneously responding to multiple health emergencies in the area.

“The only solution is mass reactive vaccination campaign if this is not done the cases will continue increasing and the situation will get out of control,” Dr Delard stated.

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus and is normally passed through direct contact and through the air.

The virus infects the respiratory tract, then spreads throughout the body.

Measles is transmitted through droplets, and its symptoms include high fever, red-eye, and rashes over the body.

MSF noted that this is the third measles outbreak in Pibor Administrative Area in the last 12 months.

