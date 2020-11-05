5th November 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Featured | News   |   ND steering committee asked to observe health protocols

ND steering committee asked to observe health protocols

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 4 hours ago

Delegates at the Freedom Hall, Juba, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 | Lou Nelson/Eye Radio

A civil society leader has called on the steering committee of the National Dialogue to observe the preventive measures of COVID-19 during the national conference.

According to reporters who covered the opening ceremony, the participants did not follow the health protocols – with some not wearing face masks nor did they practice hand washing.

There was no alleged sight of sanitizers at the venue either.

The executive director of Okay Africa Foundation confirmed that more than 400 participants where packed in the hall with no social distancing enforced.

“The top priority of the government is Covid-19 prevention. But if it is able to host that number of people in a small space without enough air getting into the room, what kind of message are they sending to the people? Asked Wani Michael.

On November 2, 2020, the ministry of health has warned of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic after an increase in positive cases in recent weeks.

This came after 43 people tested positive for the virus a week before.

Out of this, 2,926 tested positive, 2,673 of them have recovered from the disease and 59 have died since the dreaded virus was recorded in the country in April.

The national conference, which commenced on Tuesday, is expected to run for 14 days.

The participants are expected to deliberate on some issues affecting the grassroots communities – including communal conflicts, cattle wrestling, and revenge attacks.

President Salva Kiir initiated the national dialogue in December 2017, saying it was a means to unite and reconcile the people after years of a brutal conflict since December 2013.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Drone-like objects above Juba explained 1

Drone-like objects above Juba explained

Published Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Finance minister airlifted to Nairobi after collapsing in a meeting 2

Finance minister airlifted to Nairobi after collapsing in a meeting

Published Friday, October 30, 2020

Uganda returns bodies of fallen SSPDF soldiers 3

Uganda returns bodies of fallen SSPDF soldiers

Published Friday, October 30, 2020

Dier Tong returns to empty central bank 4

Dier Tong returns to empty central bank

Published Tuesday, November 3, 2020

AfDB offers $200,000 to flood victims 5

AfDB offers $200,000 to flood victims

Published Saturday, October 31, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

National Dialogue gives common man voice – Shearer

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudan registers another Covid-19 death

Published 3 hours ago

Gunmen kill army officer, activist in Malakal

Published 3 hours ago

ND steering committee asked to observe health protocols

Published 4 hours ago

MSF calls for joint efforts against measles in Pibor

Published 4 hours ago

Football body condemns burning of jersey

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th November 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.