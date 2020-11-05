Gunmen kill army officer, activist in Malakal

Two more prominent figures, including an army general, have been killed in cold blood by gunmen in Malakal town.

According to family members, Brig.-Gen. Arop Awkeo of the SSPDF and Peace Activist Juliano Ambrose were shot while returning home from the market.

They were reportedly killed around Children’s Village near Malakal stadium in the evening.

A family member of the general who is concerned about his safety spoke to Eye Radio from Malakal.

“They were going to their home when they were attacked and killed by unknown people at around 7:30PM,” said a family member.

The family said Bridger General Arop Awkeo was 54 years old and was still an officer in the South Sudan People Defense Forces.

The motive of the killings is not yet known.

The second victim, Juliano Ambrose, is said to have engaged in reconciling communities with refugees in Maban, and peaceful dialogue among communities in Kodok and Fashoda.

The Bishop of the Catholic Church of Malakal, Dr. Stephen Nyodho, has condemned the killings.

“What has happened is wrong; it should have not taken place [at the time] when people are preaching peace, reconciliation and love,” Dr Nyodho told Eye Radio. “As the bishop of the place, I condemned what is taking place.”

Last month, ten traditional chiefs, including the Paramount Chief of Malakal, have allegedly severely beaten by criminals in the town.

They were on their way to the Malakal Airport to meet with authorities over a land issue when they were attacked.

In July this year, a public prosecutor was killed by armed assailants in Malakal town. The culprits are yet to be publicly identified and prosecuted.

No arrests have been made over these attacks and killings.

State authorities and the police are yet to respond to Eye Radio’s requests for comment.

