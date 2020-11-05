5th November 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Justice | News   |   Gunmen kill army officer, activist in Malakal

Gunmen kill army officer, activist in Malakal

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

Two more prominent figures, including an army general, have been killed in cold blood by gunmen in Malakal town.

According to family members, Brig.-Gen. Arop Awkeo of the SSPDF and Peace Activist Juliano Ambrose were shot while returning home from the market.

They were reportedly killed around Children’s Village near Malakal stadium in the evening.

A family member of the general who is concerned about his safety spoke to Eye Radio from Malakal.

“They were going to their home when they were attacked and killed by unknown people at around 7:30PM,” said a family member.

The family said Bridger General Arop Awkeo was 54 years old and was still an officer in the South Sudan People Defense Forces.

The motive of the killings is not yet known.

The second victim, Juliano Ambrose, is said to have engaged in reconciling communities with refugees in Maban, and peaceful dialogue among communities in Kodok and Fashoda.

The Bishop of the Catholic Church of Malakal, Dr. Stephen Nyodho, has condemned the killings.

“What has happened is wrong; it should have not taken place [at the time] when people are preaching peace, reconciliation and love,” Dr Nyodho told Eye Radio. “As the bishop of the place, I condemned what is taking place.”

Last month, ten traditional chiefs, including the Paramount Chief of Malakal, have allegedly severely beaten by criminals in the town.

They were on their way to the Malakal Airport to meet with authorities over a land issue when they were attacked.

In July this year, a public prosecutor was killed by armed assailants in Malakal town. The culprits are yet to be publicly identified and prosecuted.

No arrests have been made over these attacks and killings.

State authorities and the police are yet to respond to Eye Radio’s requests for comment.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Drone-like objects above Juba explained 1

Drone-like objects above Juba explained

Published Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Finance minister airlifted to Nairobi after collapsing in a meeting 2

Finance minister airlifted to Nairobi after collapsing in a meeting

Published Friday, October 30, 2020

Uganda returns bodies of fallen SSPDF soldiers 3

Uganda returns bodies of fallen SSPDF soldiers

Published Friday, October 30, 2020

Dier Tong returns to empty central bank 4

Dier Tong returns to empty central bank

Published Tuesday, November 3, 2020

AfDB offers $200,000 to flood victims 5

AfDB offers $200,000 to flood victims

Published Saturday, October 31, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gunmen kill army officer, activist in Malakal

Published 1 min ago

ND steering committee asked to observe health protocols

Published 1 hour ago

MSF calls for joint efforts against measles in Pibor

Published 1 hour ago

Football body condemns burning of jersey

Published 1 hour ago

US embassy denounces killing of aid workers

Published 4 hours ago

Fiery Beda pulls no punches, castigates failed SPLM leadership

Published 18 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th November 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.