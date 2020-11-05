5th November 2020
South Sudan registers another Covid-19 death

South Sudan has registered one more death, bringing the total number of fatalities due coronavirus to 59.

The country’s coronavirus tally has also risen to 2,945 after the Public Health Laboratory registered two new cases on Wednesday.

The results were obtained from 522 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

South Sudan has so far conducted 44,599 tests since the virus was first confirmed in the country in April.

The Coronavirus Incident Manager, Dr. Richard Laku, said the institution is still tracing 80 contacts of the confirmed cases.

The public is advised to strictly adhere to social distancing and other anti-coronavirus preventive measures as the number of cases continue to surge globally.

In South Sudan, you can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.

