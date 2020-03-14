Foreign national discharged after he tested negative for COVID-19

A foreign national who was isolated yesterday after showing signs of coronavirus in Juba has been discharged after he tested negative, the Incident Manager for Coronavirus has said.

On Friday, a foreign national was rushed to the hospital from his resident in Afex River site camp after developing suspected symptoms of COVID-19

As a result, the suspected case was transferred to Dr. John Garang’s Infectious Disease Unit for further testing.

Dr. Angok Gordon, the Incident Manager for Coronavirus said, after testing and confirming the result was negative the suspect was discharged.

“The test was done, half-past one o’clock, the result came out negative. So whatever was said on the social media is misleading information,” Dr. Angok said.

He said the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization remain the only two institutions that will always release official statements on health issues.

“The only authentic information regarding health issues, you can only get it worldwide from the World Health Organization, and in South Sudan, it is through the Ministry of Health.”

For his part, the undersecretary in the ministry of health, Makur Kariom said the 70-year old French national was presented with flu-like symptoms in Juba at Afex on Friday night has tested negative for COVID-19.

“South Sudan remains COVID-19 free,” Kariom wrote on his social media page.

He said the ministry of health advises the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious case of abnormal deaths in the community.

The undersecretary urges the public not to disregard false rumors in this critical situation.

“The ministry shall continue to update the public on the pandemic as the situation evolves. We advise South Sudanese to disregard false rumors which may be a cause of unnecessary anxiety and panic,” Kariom said.

Kariom emphasized that people must always wash their hands regularly with water and soap.

“Always wash their hands regularly with water and soap. Avoid handshake or hugging.”