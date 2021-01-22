Foreign travelers without South Sudan e-visa risk being deported

The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority has notified foreign travellers to obtain the newly adopted electronic visa certificate before flying into the country.

The visa can be accessed on the official Ministry of Interior’s site: Get a visa in 3 simple steps

In a circular dated January 21st, all airlines are also directed to ensure passengers boarding their flights possess the visa.

The aviation authority warned that any airlines that allow passengers to board without the e-visa will be held responsible.

“Failure to comply with the directives, the airline will be fined not less than $500 for each passenger for defying the order,” it stated.

Defiant passengers will also be deported to their original point of departure.

Only nationals from Egypt and Tanzania are exempted from acquiring the visa or make any payments.

The aviation authority says it is implementing an order issued by the transport ministry which shall be effective by February 1st.

Travellers can apply for the e-visa through these 3 simple steps:

Download the PDF visa from your country of origin and print it [once approved] in color. Present th visa to the VISA officer at the port of entry. The officer will then verify the visa and check travel documents. It takes about 5 Minutes. Finally, if there is no issue with your application or documents, the officer will stamp your passport with a visa.

The visa fees vary from $50 to $100 for nationals from the region for single entry, $250 for multiple entry [3months] and $350 for multiple entry [6months].

Share with friends: Facebook twitter