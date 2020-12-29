Former Bahr el Ghazal University VC dies in Khartoum

The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Bahr-el-Ghazal, Professor Samson Wassara has passed on in Khartoum Tuesday morning.

Dr. Samson Wassara was undergoing treatment in Khartoum since November.

The late was the deputy secretary of National Dialogue up to the time he passed on.

A lecturer and Secretary-General of Bah el Ghazal University Academic Staff General Assembly describes the late Wassara as a man of integrity.

“It is difficult to describe him because he is a very honest man, he is a man of integrity, he is a man that tells people the truth,” Joseph Ohure said.

“Very, very sad news, I just received a phone call from Juba by one of our doctors and he told me that Samson Wasara passed on this morning in Khartoum.

“It is a shock to me because I did not hear how he went to Khartoum or when he was sick.”

According to his family, Professor Wassara died in his 70s.

He was appointed as Vice-Chancellor of the Bahr el-Ghazal University in Wau in 2014 before being transferred to the University of Juba as the dean of the Center of Peace and Development Studies.

Wassara was a Professor of Political Science in the Department of Political Science at the University of Juba before he was transferred to Wau as Vice-Chancellor.

His research covered conflicts, security, hydro-politics, state-building, and governance.

