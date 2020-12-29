29th December 2020
Two killed in Awerial attack

Two killed in Awerial attack

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Lakes State | Credit | Wikipedia

At least two people have reportedly been killed when unknown bandits attacked Bunagok Payam of Awerial County of Lakes state this morning.

James Kenny says the armed youth also wounded one person as they made away with about 11 goats.

“The criminal youth coming from the side of the community of Yirol, a combined group of Yirol West and Yirol East came here to attack the Bunagok village called Anthem and raided 11 goats and killed two people,” James Kenny, the Executive-Director of Bunagok Payam of Awerial County said.

“One person is injured so that is something that happened in Bunagok at 5: 30am today morning. They identified them when they were talking to a lady in the house while they were taking the goats.”

James Kenny says this is not the first time such an incident has happened in the area.

Last month, more than four people were killed in revenge-related violence in the same area.

Lakes state in particular has been experiencing communal and cattle-related killings.

The state is currently under a mandatory disarmament exercise, but armed civilian attacks have persisted.

29th December 2020

