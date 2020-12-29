Juba gunmen kill 28-year-old man in his house

A family in Juba’s Gudele residence is mourning the death of their 28-year-old son who was killed in his house by gunmen last night.

According to a family member, two armed men in military uniform broke into Tomas Andewe’s house around 3:30 in the night and shot him dead.

Hennery Bakata says the motive behind the killing is not known as the suspected robbers did not take anything in the house.

He narrated the incident to Eye Radio this afternoon.

Mr. Bakata added upon hearing the gunshot, security officers went to the scene but found the gunmen gone.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter