19th January 2022
Four arrested over teenage girl’s suicide in Rumbek

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 34 seconds ago

Police in Rumbek Town of Lakes State are holding four family members after a young girl reportedly took her life in the area.

17-year-old Ayen Mayek was a primary eight pupil at Paluch Payam of Rumbek East County.

She disappeared from home on January 16, and did not show up that day.

Mayek was later found dead the following day with her body hanging on a robe from tree in a nearby village.

According to the police spokesperson in Lakes State, the family of the late is suspected to have played a role in the psychological distress of the teenage girl.

Major Elijah Mabor told Eye Radio that a police team dispatched to the scene, found a letter close to late Mayek believed to have been written by her before committing suicide.

“During police intervention, a paper was found at the scene with a written message revealing why she committed suicide.”, Major Mabor explains to Eye Radio.

The late reportedly revealed four family members, she stated falsely tarnished her image over affairs with men.

“She indicated names of women who were her relatives and the suspects were immediately arrested.”, he added.

Major Mabor said the individuals are now undergoing investigations.

Four arrested over teenage girl's suicide in Rumbek

