Four injured including a 5-year-old boy by stray bullets on New Year

At least four people including a 5-year-old boy have reportedly been wounded by stray bullets during the New Year Eve in Juba.

This is according to Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin, the National Police Spokesperson.

On the night of December 31st, Juba residents heard random gunshots intended at welcoming the New Year despite warnings by the authorities over the use of fireworks and gun shooting during the festive celebrations.

According to Daniel Justin, two of the incidents were reported in Hai Referendum, one in Gudele two and the other in Munuki residential areas.

He stated that both extreme and minor injuries were registered but no death case was reported.

Nyanthon Dau Wuor 20, reportedly narrowly survived when a bullet penetrated his forehead skin while he was sleeping at 1am.

The other victim is a 5-year-old Gospel Nywila Aban who got shot in the stomach.

“My son was sleeping in the room and after we finished praying, I heard my son screaming and I ran in the room he told me that something hit his back and when I tried to lift him, I found his body covered by blood”, Nywila Aban, the father narrated to Eye Radio.

Details of the other two are yet to be provided by police.

But Daniel Justin says the police have arrested several suspects connected to the shootings.

He did not reveal their identities and the figure but said most of the suspects are members of the organize forces.

“Most of those arrested are from the regular forces, and the shooting included several areas in Juba”, Daniel Justin stated.

Those injured are reportedly receiving treatment at various hospitals in Juba.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter