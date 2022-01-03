3rd January 2022
Gov’t to establish commission for truth & reconciliation by January

Published: 4 hours ago

President Salva Kiir while addressing the nation on the New Year Eve on Friday, 31st Dec. 2021. Photo credit: PPU

President Salva Kiir has revealed that the government will complete the establishment of the Commission for Truth, Healing and Reconciliation by the end of January this year.

Spelt out in Chapter Five of the revitalized agreement, the truth and justice commission, is an official body tasked with discovering and revealing past wrongdoing by the government and opposition forces including non-state actors in the hope to spearhead efforts to address the legacy of the conflicts.

The commission also seeks to promote peace, national reconciliation and healing among parties and communities to the five and half year civil war.

Kiir says the body will be completed by the end of the first month of 2022 so that the people know what happened during the war.

He says this will also enable citizens to use the process as basis for peacebuilding and reconciliation.

“We will be embarking on the process of establishing the commission for truth, reconciliation and healing by January 2022.”, Kiir was speaking on Friday.

The agreement mandates the ministry of justice and constitutional affairs to conduct national consultations in collaboration with other stakeholders and civil society.

The commission was supposed to have been established not later than three months after the formation of the unity government.

It is expected to outline mechanisms and methods enabling it to discharge its duties and responsibilities.

