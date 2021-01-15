15th January 2021
Four killed in Maluth cattle-related attack

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 4 hours ago

 

An area MP says four people were killed and two others injured by armed cattle raiders in Maluth County of upper Nile state on Wednesday.

The fighting reportedly erupted when armed cattle raiders attacked Bai Ajak village in Pan-nhomdit Payam and made away with an unidentified number of cattle.

According to Panchien Achuil, a Member of Parliament representing Maluth County in the state parliament, many people have been displaced as a result of the fight.

“Some attackers came from the Eastern side around 7 PM and attacked Bai Ajak village in Panhomdit Payam in Maluth County o Wednesday,” Achuil told Eye Radio.

“Those people came and attacked civilians, killing four people including a woman and another woman and a child are nursing injuries in Paloch hospital.”

Achuil added that a number of cattle were also raided by the attackers.

“Now the owners are pursuing them, we do know what will happens next,” he said on Thursday.

According to the UN mission in South Sudan, revenge attacks and cattle-related killings remain the biggest insecurity challenges after political violence subsided in the country following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

