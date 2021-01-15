Update: Yirol policeman dies of gunshot wounds

One policeman has succumbed to injuries he sustained in an ambush by cattle herders in Yirol West County.

The policeman was reportedly shot in the stomach when they came under attack by armed cattle raiders early this week.

Five police officers were killed and six others were wounded in the cattle related attack by armed youth in Yirol West County of Lakes State.



According to the area police spokesperson, Mabor Makuac, the policemen were dispatched to rescue the raided cattle.

They then fell into an ambush.

“Unfortunately, we have lost one of the wounded people. He was admitted to Mapourdit with very serious injuries,” Mr. Mabir told Eye Radio on Thursday.

“The late was shot in the stomach some of the raided cattle were recovered at Paloch and our forces are still pursuing the culprits to identify them. They have scattered to various places. These are combined armed youth from across the State who organized themselves to carry out that attack.”

Mabor says calm has now returned to the area.

Lakes state is currently under a mandatory disarmament exercise, but armed civilian attacks have persisted.

