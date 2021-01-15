15th January 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Entertainment | National News | News   |   Oil pollution: Environmental audit to begin in March

Oil pollution: Environmental audit to begin in March

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 4 hours ago

An oil spill in Unity State in September 2019 | Credit | Courtesy

The government has announced that an environmental audit will start in March in all the oilfields across the country.

The Ministry of Petroleum says 11 companies will undergo the second stage of the selection process to select the final three.

The companies will start their six-month work by the end of March.

“Actual work of the audit will start after the finalization of the tendering process and is planned to commence at the end of March 2021 and continue for a period of 6 months,” Petroleum minister Pout Kang said on Thursday.

Targeted areas are Block 3 and 7 in Paloch, Block 1, 2, 4 plus block 5A in Unity State.

South Sudan is struggling to implement the 2012 Petroleum Act designed to manage the environmental impact of oil production after years of neglect.

But the country’s civil war that started in 2013-just two years after independence prevented the proper management of the environment.

The Ministry of Petroleum and oil companies have recently been under increased criticism over oil leakages that environmentalists say have destroyed lives and the environment in the oil-producing areas.

Both local and international campaign groups have reported widespread environmental pollution in oil-producing areas, with animals and people affected.

They say women are giving birth to deformed babies and stillbirths, claims the local people have confirmed.

In 2015, a German human rights and relief organization— Sign of Hope said the health of more than 180,000 people in northern Unity State was at risk due to drinking water contaminated by crude oil.

This was after it conducted a scientific study on water quality and contamination in the area.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
JEDCO to cut off power supply in Juba 1

JEDCO to cut off power supply in Juba

Published Sunday, January 10, 2021

Army general survives plane crash 2

Army general survives plane crash

Published Sunday, January 10, 2021

Journalists walk out of SPLM supposed press briefing 3

Journalists walk out of SPLM supposed press briefing

Published Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Ethiopian army kills ex-S.Sudan peace mediator Seyoum Mesfin 4

Ethiopian army kills ex-S.Sudan peace mediator Seyoum Mesfin

Published Wednesday, January 13, 2021

New Wau revenue authority director disappears on reporting day 5

New Wau revenue authority director disappears on reporting day

Published Monday, January 11, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan adopts new time zone – Makuei

Published 1 hour ago

Kiir offers to mediate between Sudan, Ethiopia over border disputes

Published 3 hours ago

Four killed in Maluth cattle-related attack

Published 3 hours ago

Update: Yirol policeman dies of gunshot wounds

Published 4 hours ago

Oil pollution: Environmental audit to begin in March

Published 4 hours ago

Museveni leads in early results – Electoral Commission

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th January 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.